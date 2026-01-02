Michael Regan/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt have reached a ‘full agreement’ with Nottingham Forest on a loan deal for 23-year-old striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, with a medical set to take place later this week.

The Tricky Trees spent an initial £26m to sign the young Frenchman from Ligue 1 side Rennes in the summer.

He is yet to live up to expectations, having featured in eight of their first 19 league games and has been on the pitch for just 82 minutes.

A Forest legend told the striker in September that he needed to work on angling his runs behind defenders.

Kalimuendo’s two goals in a Nottingham Forest shirt have come in the Europa League, where Forest are well-placed to go through to the next stage.

For the second half of the season, though, the relegation-threatened side have been open to the possibility of sending him out on loan.

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt have been keen on signing Kalimuendo on loan and now a ‘full agreement’ has been reached with the Tricky Trees, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The deal will include the option for Eintracht Frankfurt to sign the player permanently at the end of the loan spell.

Player Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe Krisztian Lisztes Hrvoje Smolcic Simon Simoni Niels Nkounkou Elye Wahi Eintracht Frankfurt players currently out on loan

Kalimuendo is set to undergo his medical with Eintracht Frankfurt later in the week before sealing his switch to Germany.

The striker will be keen to make an impact in Germany and is likely to see Eintracht Frankfurt as the perfect environment.

Eintracht Frankfurt took the games of Omar Marmoush and Hugo Ekitike to the next level, which resulted in moves to the Premier League for the attackers.

Kalimuendo could well see himself improving rapidly at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nottingham Forest agreeing to an option to buy appears to signal that they would be more than happy for Kalimuendo to exit the City Ground on a permanent basis.