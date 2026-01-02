Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Former Liverpool star David Thompson has advised attacker Harvey Elliott, on loan at Aston Villa, to go back to Liverpool, fight for his place and play football.

Elliott joined Aston Villa on loan from Liverpool in the summer, with a clause in the deal which will transform it into a permanent transfer if he clocks ten outings in the Premier League.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has frozen Elliott out of his plans and admitted that the club are not convinced about signing him on a permanent basis.

Elliott, who was in huge demand after starring for England in the European Under-21 Championship in the Young Lions’ winning campaign in the summer, chose Aston Villa ahead of several Bundesliga clubs.

The 22-year old joined Aston Villa looking for more playing time as he made only two starts in Liverpool’s Premier League winning season last year.

The four months at Villa Park have not gone according to plan for Elliott and now he must consider carefully what to do in this month’s transfer window, amid interest from the MLS.

Thompson is clear in his mind that Elliott should leave Aston Villa and advised him to return to Liverpool under Arne Slot.

Options Stay at Aston Villa Return to Liverpool Sign for non-European club Harvey Elliott’s options this month

He stressed Elliott’s idea was to be playing regularly ahead of next summer’s World Cup, but the move has not worked for the attacker.

Thompson thinks Elliott should fight to try to get into Slot’s Liverpool side, who have been struggling to produce convincing performances under the Dutchman; he would be unable to play for another European side this season having already played for Liverpool and Aston Villa.

“I think they should rip up the contract, the agreement with Villa and go back and play”, Thompson said on No Tippy Tappy Football (39:32).

“Because ultimately he only left because he wanted to prove himself and try and get in the World Cup squad.

“But it has not worked out so, I think he is caught between the devil and deep blue sea as well because he can not play for three clubs in one season.

“He needs to go back to Liverpool.”

Moving to the MLS could be an option for Elliott, but it would be unlikely to deliver the level of high class football which might make Thomas Tuchel put him in the England squad.

With Aston Villa having agreed to the season-long loan, they would need to find an agreement with Liverpool to bring it to an early end.

There is no indication Liverpool would play ball, especially as Aston Villa have just spent money, signing winger Alysson from Brazilian side Gremio.