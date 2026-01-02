George Wood/Getty Images

Everton boss David Moyes has insisted that if he gets a chance, his preference would be to send Harrison Armstrong back to Preston North End, as he revealed a soft spot for his old club.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Charly Alcaraz are injured, while Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye are both at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, leaving Everton short in the midfield area.

Armstrong, who was on a season-long loan at Deepdale, and has impressed thus far, was subsequently recalled to shore up the ranks at Everton, something Moyes had given a nod to in November.

Moyes declared his desire to see Preston promoted, clearly displaying his continued affinity for the club which not only gave him the start for his managerial career, but also for which he made the most appearances of all the clubs he represented during his playing career.

The manager also revealed that it was probable for Armstrong to be loaned back to Preston, not only to aid in the club’s push for promotion, but also for the midfielder’s own development.

Moyes said at a press conference (9:20): “There’s an opportunity we bring him back, he does well, but the truth is I would like him to go back to Preston.

“I want Preston to get promoted.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“They are a small club and where I have played and where I have managed.

“They are in a really good position, Preston, pushing for the playoffs.

“I think it has been really good for him, I watched him quite regularly playing for Preston, he is doing a good job for them.

“If things allow me, I would certainly send him back, because it is really good for his development, his education, where he is at this present time.

“But we need him at the moment and if he comes in and does well, we will keep hold of him.”

Preston have been linked with Hannover midfielder Franz Roggow, plying his trade in 2. Bundesliga, as they prepare to navigate at least January without Armstrong.

Armstrong, who became the first Scouser to play a competitive match at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium, claimed in December that he was enjoying his Preston loan spell more than the one with Derby County last season.

The return of Gueye and Ndiaye from national duties will certainly ease the burden on Everton’s midfield, with the Africa Cup of Nations final taking place on 18th January.

Armstrong and Moyes will want the midfielder to secure a return to Deepdale, sooner rather than later, for more than one reason.