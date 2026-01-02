Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has made it clear that no new incomings are expected at the club before the game against Newcastle United on Wednesday, but indicated things are going on ‘in the background’.

A remarkable turnaround in form since switching to a back three formation has seen Leeds go on a six match unbeaten streak in the Premier League and eased the clamour for signings.

The Whites kept only their third clean sheet of the current campaign in their 0-0 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on New Year’s Day.

An unbeaten December has given Leeds some much needed points in their quest for survival in the Premier League, and they currently maintain a healthy seven point gap above West Ham United.

Leeds legend Nigel Martyn feels optimistic about the Whites’ situation as he does not feel West Ham look capable of stringing together the wins needed.

Leeds have long been expected to strengthen in the January transfer window, not least in the final third, and could be taking a risk if they do not do so.

Even so, Farke has been clear that he does not want a bloated squad.

He previously stated that he prefers having a tight-knit group, stressing the importance for all squad members.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Farke has now reiterated the point but also revealed that Leeds are working ‘in the background’ for optimal solutions, which can improve the squad.

The German stressed that he does not expect a major turnaround in the squad and that no transfer activity will take place before Leeds United’s fixture against Newcastle United next week.

“Nothing will happen before the Manchester United game and nothing will happen before the Newcastle game”, Farke said during a press conference (2:25).

“My focus is just on these two fixtures.

“In the background the club is preparing a little bit but we will see.

“I do not expect major turnaround, so this group has achieved a lot and it is not like ten players will leave us and ten new incomings.

“Anyhow we will stick with our group if we find somewhere a solution that we can improve the group, then yes but nothing to speak about yet.”

Leeds are missing Daniel James, Joe Rodon and Sean Longstaff due to injury and it remains to be seen if Farke looks into the winter window to get appropriate cover.

Farke recently admitted that he will be especially ‘picky’ in a difficult January window.

The Whites brought in a number of new signings in the summer, who have seemed to fit in incredibly well at Elland Road, notably including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach, Jaka Bijol and Noah Okafor.

A good summer transfer window has given Farke’s side a good base for their current form and it remains to be seen who Leeds target in January.