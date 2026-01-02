George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle United could come up against Brennan Johnson this weekend as he is expected complete a move to Crystal Palace in time to feature, according to journalist Sami Mokbel.

Tottenham Hotspur accepted a bid in the region of £35m from Crystal Palace for the Wales international, who eventually decided he wanted the move to Selhurst Park.

With Johnson heading out of the door, one Tottenham cult hero suggested the 24-year-old was not the kind of player who could score prolifically for Spurs.

Palace though are happy enough to splash the cash on Johnson, who held talks with Oliver Glasner on New Year’s Day.

With the move effectively done, Johnson is expected to be in the Crystal Palace squad to play Newcastle in the Premier League this weekend.

Eddie Howe is under some pressure at Newcastle, with the club’s away form dubbed ‘awful’ by one former Magpies boss.

Newcastle sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table and have a goal difference of just plus two.

Now they may need to find a way to keep Johnson quiet at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Tottenham have met Newcastle twice at St James’ Park this season, with Johnson being given a start in both games.

Now he may get a third bite of the apple as he looks to make an immediate impact in a Crystal Palace shirt.

Tottenham paid close to £50m to sign Johnson from Nottingham Forest, where he came through the youth ranks, in the summer of 2023.

The attacker will be keen to make sure he is featuring on a regular basis at Crystal Palace, with Spurs’ signing of Mohammed Kudus hurting his opportunities in north London.

The last time that Newcastle faced Crystal Palace at St James’ Park they ran out 5-0 winners, something which if replicated would be a nightmare start for Johnson at his new club.