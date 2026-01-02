Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Nigel Martyn has insisted that the Whites should welcome as many points as they can to create a gap above West Ham United, who in his view do not look like a good enough side to actually catch them.

Leeds drew 0-0 against Liverpool at Anfield on New Year’s Day, which took their unbeaten run to six games in the Premier League.

Whites legend Dominic Matteo stated before the match that it was the right time to play Liverpool, and Daniel Farke’s side proved his claim with a well-fought point.

Despite their solid form, one former Premier League striker recently said that he still sees the Whites going down as he thinks West Ham will survive.

With the draw at Anfield, Leeds have built a seven point gap above West Ham and former Leeds shot-stopper Martyn believes that the Whites just need to keep extending that lead.

He further stated he does not think that West Ham are a good enough team to overcome the current points gap and overtake Leeds.

“We have just got to keep doing that, keep nicking those points, keep eking out that distance”, Martyn said on LUTV (13:40).

Game Competition Wolves (A) Premier League Nottingham Forest (H) Premier League QPR (H) FA Cup West Ham’s next three games

“Because West Ham don’t look a good side that are going to score that many points going forward to actually catch us.

“So, unless they turn things round quickly, we should be okay.”

The draw against the Reds has seen Leeds keep a clean sheet in the Premier League for the first time since late August, with one Leeds legend talking up their recent improvement in physical fitness.

Farke did not start in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been talked up for an England return, at Anfield, in a bid to keep him well rested for the Sunday fixture against rivals Manchester United.

With games against Manchester United and Newcastle United coming up for Farke’s side, there will be an emphasis on Leeds getting their final ball right, which they have been told needs attention.

Whether Leeds might do that by making an addition this month is unclear, but Farke revealed his plans for the January window recently, stressing the importance of a tight-knit squad with no immediate departures expected.

It remains to be seen how long Leeds can carry their impressive run as they look to pull away from the relegation fight.