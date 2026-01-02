Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach do not have any option to buy Tottenham Hotspur talent Kota Takai at the end of his loan spell, and talk suggesting otherwise is ‘wide of the mark’, according to journalist Sam Tabuteau.

Tottenham agreed a fee to sign the 21-year-old defender from Kawasaki Frontale last summer and the Japanese is regarded as an exciting prospect for the future in north London.

With Spurs unable to give him enough first team minutes, they have decided to let him head to Bundesliga side Gladbach on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

It has been suggested in Germany that Eugen Polanski’s team have an option to buy Takai at the end of the loan, which would give rise to the prospect of Takai’s leaving Tottenham without having ever kicked the ball for them on the pitch.

However, Tottenham have not agreed to include an option to buy in the loan deal.

Talk otherwise is ‘wide of the mark’ and Takai, 21, will be playing for Gladbach as part of a simple loan agreement.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham are open to extending the loan next summer in the event that Takai makes an impact in Germany with Gladbach.

Game Competition Hannover Friendly Augsburg (H) Bundesliga Hoffenheim (A) Bundesliga Gladbach’s next three games

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Takai finds himself down the pecking order with the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven being ahead of him.

Takai, a Japan international, will be keen to play as much as he can to keep his international ambitions firmly on track.

Having played for Japan from Under-15 level, Takai has long been marked out as a player who can make a difference for the Blue Samuari.

He joins a Gladbach team sitting in 12th spot in the Bundesliga and hoping for an improvement in the second half of the campaign.

Gladbach are due to host Augsburg on 11th January in their next outing.