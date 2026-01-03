George Wood/Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers ‘hope to break’ Eiran Cashin’s loan at Birmingham City and take him to Ewood Park for the second half of the campaign, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rovers are struggling in the Championship and are heading into 2026 sitting just 20th in the table, only three points above the drop zone.

Boss Valerien Ismael is targeting improvement and the club want to support him with a defensive addition in the shape of Cashin.

The Brighton defender is currently on loan at fellow Championship side Birmingham, but has found regular game time at St Andrew’s hard to come by.

Cashin has spent most of his time warming the bench and has just eight outings in the Championship to his name.

Blackburn have noted the situation and ‘hope to break’ his loan from Brighton to snap him up.

Rovers have a good relationship with Brighton and want to make it count to strike a loan deal for the defender, which could even include an option to buy, depending upon how much money the Seagulls would ask for.

It is unclear if Birmingham are willing to open the door for the loan deal to be brought to an early conclusion, or whether Brighton could just recall Cashin to go over the top of Blues.

Centre-back Eiran Cashin Christoph Klarer Phil Neumann Jack Robinson Birmingham City’s centre-back options

The defender came through the ranks at Derby County and made his mark at the Rams under Paul Warne.

Warne explained what he felt Cashin needed to do to become a Premier League level player and the centre-back soon caught the attention of Brighton.

With opportunities limited at Brighton, the Seagulls felt a loan move to Birmingham made sense, but would likely have wanted to see him playing much more for Blues.

Chris Davies has a host of centre-back options to choose from and Cashin is down the pecking order.

The Blues boss though may well want a replacement bringing in through the door if Cashin does leave St Andrew’s this month.

Birmingham have just sold a centre-back, letting Dion Sanderson, who has been on loan at Derby County, join the Rams on a permanent basis.