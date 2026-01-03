Michael Regan/Getty Images

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are moving to try to sign Sunderland and Newcastle United target Matteo Guendouzi from Lazio.

The former Arsenal midfielder has been expected to be a potential departure from Lazio during this month’s transfer window.

Selling Guendouzi this month has been something seen by Lazio as possible because it would help the club to fill a financial hole.

However, Lazio are on the brink of selling attacker Taty Castellanos to West Ham United, which will bring in €30m.

Guendouzi is a player that has been of interest to Sunderland and Newcastle, with Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris admitting in November that he is in touch with his countryman.

The Premier League pair are at risk of missing out on Guendouzi though.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, ‘following Sunderland and Newcastle’, Fenerbahce are ‘also making a strong move’ for the Lazio man.

Fenerbahce have even gone as far as slapping in an official offer to sign Guendouzi.

League Serie A Premier League Ligue 1 Bundesliga Ligue 2 Leagues Matteo Guendouzi has played in

The Yellow Canaries are in a title battle in the Turkish Super Lig and currently sit three points behind league leaders Galatasaray.

Along with Newcastle, Aston Villa were linked with wanting Guendouzi during the summer and given the impact that Granit Xhaka has had at Sunderland, the idea of landing the experienced midfielder is likely to be attractive to his Premier League suitors.

Newcastle have had a lacklustre campaign in the Premier League and one former top flight star recently compared the squad depth Eddie Howe has with that Unai Emery can call upon at Aston Villa.

Sunderland, with a host of players at the Africa Cup of Nations, will take an opportunistic approach to this month’s transfer window, Le Bris has admitted.

Guendouzi has so far clocked 14 appearances in Serie A for Lazio over the course of the season being booked five times and sent off once in the process.