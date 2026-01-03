Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon has expressed his optimism about contributing with quality at Fiorentina and claimed that La Viola will survive in Serie A.

On Friday, the London-based club confirmed that they had recalled Solomon from his season-long loan spell at Spanish club Villarreal, where he made five goal contributions in eleven appearances.

Solomon was then sent out to Fiorentina, a club under new sporting director Fabio Paratici, with the move being seen by the Italians as ‘an important first signal’.

At Fiorentina, Solomon will be entrusted with the job of pulling the club out of the dire straits they currently find themselves in, at the bottom of Serie A.

The Florentine club have work to do to pick themselves up, something the Tottenham-contracted man wants to assist with.

Assuring the fans via his first interaction with them, Solomon insisted that he is positive about contributing to the team with his quality.

“I haven’t seen much recently, I’ve just watched a few clips of recent matches”, Solomon told Fiorentina’s media.

Team Points 14th – Cagliari 18 15th – Parma 18 16th – Lecce 17 17th – Genoa 15 18th – Pisa 12 19th – Hellas Verona 12 20th – Fiorentina 9 Bottom of Serie A

“I know the team are going through a tough time, the club want to get out of it, and I’ll try to contribute with quality. I’m sure we can do it.

“It will be a great challenge for me, but also for the team.

“As I said, it’s a tough time, but we’ll bounce back, I’m sure of it.

“We can do much better than this; the team are strong and have an excellent coach, we can do much better in everything.”

Solomon shone brightly for Leeds United last season as he helped the Whites to win the Championship title and earn promotion to the Premier League.

The winger was linked with a return to Leeds in the summer, but no move came about and instead he headed to Spain.

His performances left such an impression on former Leeds manager Simon Grayson that he insisted that opposition defenders felt clueless about how to stop Solomon.

Now the winger will want to help Fiorentina to preserve their Serie A status before then considering his future next summer.