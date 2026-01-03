Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Danny Rohl has selected his Rangers lineup vs Celtic for this afternoon’s derby clash at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership – match preview here.

The Gers have recovered from the disastrous Russell Martin reign to put themselves back in the Scottish Premiership title race.

If Rangers can go to Celtic and grab all three points then they would remarkably draw level on points with their fierce rivals, who are now having their own managerial crisis under Wilfried Nancy.

Rohl is already shaping up to be active in this month’s transfer window and indicated he wants a left-sided player.

The German though saw his side beaten by title rivals Hearts recently and one former top flight attacker has warned him that no one in his team is a banker when it comes to a guaranteed performance.

Rohl has been encouraged by what he has seen however and believes that belief is now growing at Ibrox.

The Gers have lost their last two away matches, but did push Celtic hard in the Scottish League Cup final in November.

Rohl’s side have swapped between clean sheets and conceding goals in their last nine matches and last time out did concede; Rohl will hope to see the pattern continue today.

Jack Butland slots into goal this afternoon in the Rangers lineup vs Celtic, while at the back, Rohl goes with Dujon Sterling, Emmanuel Fernandez, John Souttar and Jayden Meghoma as a four.

Midfield is a key battleground today and Rohl trusts in Connor Barron and Nicolas Raskin, while Thelo Aasgaard, Mikey Moore and Djeidi Gassama support Youssef Chermiti.

If Rohl needs to try to influence the game through his substitutions then he can change his Rangers lineup vs Celtic and his options to do so from the bench include James Tavernier and Bojan Miovski.

Rangers Lineup vs Celtic

Butland, Sterling, Fernandez, Souttar, Meghoma, Barron, Raskin, Aasgaard, Moore, Gassama, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, Nsiala, Aarons, Tavernier, Curtis, Dowell, Diomande, Miovski, Danilo