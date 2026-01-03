Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is ready for the challenge the Whites will face when rivals Manchester United arrive at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

The Whites earned a well-deserved point in their latest fixture as they drew 0-0 against Liverpool at Anfield.

Boss Farke made several changes to his lineup against the Reds on New Year’s Day as he looked to manage his squad during a tough three game week, with a firm eye on the Manchester United clash.

Leeds are set to welcome Manchester United in Sunday’s early fixture at Elland Road.

Things are vastly different since their last meeting almost three years ago, as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League that season and the Old Trafford side finished third under former boss Erik ten Hag.

Now both clubs have different managers, with Leeds United boss Farke acknowledging that his side will go into the Sunday afternoon fixture as underdogs.

He admitted his team have been fighting for promotion to the Premier League over the last two years, to compete in big games.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Farke talked up Manchester United’s individual quality before the game but declared that his Whites squad are ready for the challenge.

“We have fought so hard over the last two years to be back in the Premier League level to have these types of games especially the Manchester United fixture for that”, Farke said during a press conference (1:57).

“We need to show again a top performance against a side who is perhaps outperforming us in terms of individual quality in the squad.

“There is no doubt about this but we want to show our strengths and our skills again.

“And if we do so together with our supporters we will have in this game.

“Although we will be the underdog again this game but then we also will have a chance.”

Leeds beat Chelsea and drew against Liverpool at Elland Road in December, showcasing their ability to take points against the big teams.

Farke’s side have been told to improve their final third deliveries in games against the big clubs and will aim to do so against Manchester United.

The fixture between Leeds and the Red Devils will see both teams miss their captains through suspension and injury, respectively.

One Leeds legend recently praised the Whites’ improved physical condition and it remains to be seen how they cope with a quick turnaround between two fixtures.

Leeds are seven points above safety and will hope to increase the gap with a win against Manchester United on Sunday.