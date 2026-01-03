Richard Keys has compared West Ham United goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to David de Gea for a save he pulled off in the Hammers’ defeat at Wolves.

Nuno Espirito Santo had an unhappy return to Molineux as West Ham boss as a struggling Wolves side got their first Premier League win of the season.

West Ham were clearly second best as Wolves eased to a 3-0 win which deepens worries at the London Stadium as the bean counters contemplate the loss of Premier League income.

Keys indicated after the game though that he has little sympathy for unhappy West Ham fans as they wanted David Moyes out.

Goalkeeper Areola did win Keys’ praise however, along with that of his broadcast partner Andy Gray.

In the 36th minute, Areola pulled off a superb save as a Wolves header from Tolu Arokodare was goal bound and he was in the process of going the other way.

The Frenchman though adjusted his body mid-air and stuck out his left foot to superbly deflect the ball over the crossbar.

Keys was impressed and, drawing comparisons with former Manchester United custodian De Gea, said on beIN SPORTS 1 (3rd January, 17:05): “Fantastic save. Fantastic. David de Gea used to do that week in, week out.”

He was backed up by former striker Gray, who added: “Look at him. He’s moving to the right, he’s going the wrong way. He knows he can’t sort of stop and get his hands to it.

“Improvises and improvises brilliantly.”

Despite Areola’s best efforts, West Ham still slipped to a 3-0 loss at Wolves, suffering a damaging defeat.

They landed the Frenchman in the summer of 2021 and his skills were soon praised by then team-mate Issa Diop.

His exploits at West Ham on loan from Paris Saint-Germain saw the Hammers worry about Newcastle United trying to hijack their permanent swoop.

West Ham splashed cash to sign Danish shot-stopper Mads Hermansen last summer and he was slated to be the club’s number 1 instead of Areola.

Hermansen struggled though and West Ham went back to Areola.