Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Arnaud Kalimuendo is still expected to complete a move to Eintracht Frankfurt despite being named in Nottingham Forest’s matchday squad for their clash against Aston Villa.

Eintracht Frankfurt have been moving to bring in the striker, with Nottingham Forest prepared to play ball with the Bundesliga club in this month’s transfer window.

They reached a ‘full agreement’ with Nottingham Forest for the signature of Kalimuendo on Friday.

The striker is expected to sign a loan agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt which will also include an option to buy for the German club to trigger.

Kalimuendo was named in Nottingham Forest’s matchday squad against Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon though, raising some eyebrows.

However, the move to Eintracht Frankfurt remains on track for the hitman.

According to German journalist Christopher Michel, the move should go ‘through by Monday at the latest’ if everything goes according to plan.

He will join an Eintracht Frankfurt side sitting in seventh in the Bundesliga standings and eyeing a Champions League spot finish this season.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

It could end up being a short stay in the Premier League for Kalimuendo.

The striker was wanted repeatedly by Premier League sides before he arrived in England last summer, with Leeds United chasing him in the summer of 2022.

Kalimuendo was also wanted by Nottingham Forest in the same year, but ended up knocking back the approach from the Tricky Trees.

If he can shine for Eintracht Frankfurt then the German side would be expected to trigger the option to buy.

Kalimuendo is likely to be encouraged by just how Eintracht Frankfurt have developed strikers in recent years.

Omar Marmoush, snapped up by Manchester City, and Hugo Ekitike, currently shining at Liverpool, both found form and developed while playing for Eintracht Frankfurt in German football.