Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Rouven Schroder has revealed why it was best for Oscar Fraulo to complete a move to Championship club Derby County.

Just days into the January transfer window, the Rams have already started to take concrete steps towards improving John Eustace’s squad for the challenge that lies ahead.

Beating off competition from elsewhere, Derby managed to make Dion Sanderson’s loan move from Birmingham City permanent, something which had been mooted as likely.

They then quickly went on to add yet another player to their ranks, signing Danish midfielder Fraulo from German side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Derby lined up a deal for Fraulo and then got the move over the line to put him at the disposal of Eustace.

The German club’s sporting director, while addressing Fraulo’s exit from Borussia-Park, insisted that it was a good solution for both the player and the clubs concerned.

Given the kind of competition for places in the Borussia Monchengladbach midfield, Schroder feels that Fraulo would not have managed adequate game time by being at the German club.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

He believes that the move to the Championship club was the right one for Fraulo, whom he described as a ‘good lad, with character’.

“Oscar is a good lad, with character and a good footballer”, Schroder told his club’s official website.

“But he most likely wouldn’t have significantly improved his playing time in the second half of the season, also because of the strong competition for his position.

“In such a case, sometimes you have to make the firm decision to go your separate ways.

“Oscar can now take on a new challenge at his new club, which allowed us to secure a transfer fee shortly before his contract expired.

“We wish Oscar all the best for his future.”

In the first half of the season, Fraulo played just four games for Gladbach, scoring one goal.

The Danish midfielder will want to quickly convince Eustace to put him in the Derby team as the Rams aim to progress.