Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Under pressure Wilfried Nancy has picked his Celtic lineup vs Rangers for this afternoon’s derby clash at Celtic Park – match preview here.

Nancy is battling to win over sceptical Celtic fans after he was parachuted in from MLS side Columbus Crew to succeed popular interim boss Martin O’Neill.

O’Neill quickly got the Celtic side together again and set them on a winning run, along with a spot in the Scottish League Cup final and an impressive win at Feyenoord in the Europa League.

The Bhoys still opted to throw Nancy into the mix and so far the Frenchman has not lived up to his billing.

Nancy has now been backed, with Celtic moving to sign Julian Araujo from Bournemouth and then completing the signing on loan.

Beating Rangers at home would help to shore up Nancy’s position, with the manager under no illusions about the level of pressure he is under.

Celtic were well beaten, 2-0, by Motherwell last time out, something which undid a 4-2 win away at strugglers Livingston.

Victory for the Bhoys today would move them level on points with Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts, while defeat could shorten Nancy’s time at the club rapidly.

Nancy has Kasper Schmeichel in goal in his Celtic lineup vs Rangers today, while in defence the former MLS boss goes with Anthony Ralston, Auston Trusty and Kieran Tierney.

The Celtic manager will want his side to dominate in midfield and he picks Callum McGregor, Arne Engels and Luke McCowan in the engine room, while Yang and Benjamin Nygren also feature.

Daizen Maeda and Johnny Kenny lead the attacking threat.

Nancy will hope he does not need to chase the game at any point, but he can look to his bench to make changes to his Celtic lineup vs Rangers if needed and options include Reo Hatate and James Forrest.

Celtic Lineup vs Rangers

Schmeichel, Ralston, Trusty, Tierney, Yang, McGregor, Engels, McCowan, Nygren, Maeda, Kenny

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Scales, Shin, Araujo, Bernardo, Hatate, Murray, Forrest, Donovan