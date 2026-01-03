Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Rouven Schroder has hailed Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Kota Takai for his physicality and speed.

The north Londoners had some defensive issues last season, with the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven spending time on the sidelines due to injury issues.

They also lost Radu Dragusin, but brought in Kevin Danso in the winter transfer window.

Despite having a number of centre-backs on the books, Tottenham still signed young Japanese centre-back Takai from Kawasaki Frontale, after the clubs agreed on a £5m deal for him.

Given the number of options Thomas Frank has to choose from, Takai has not been likely to get the game time needed.

And now they have sent him on loan to Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach for the rest of the campaign.

Die Fohlen’s sporting director, Schroder, has welcomed the 21-year-old Spurs centre-back, who he believes will be able to help the German club immediately.

The 50-year-old is impressed with Takai’s big stature in the backline, as he stressed that the Japanese has good pace to recover balls.

Centre-back option Radu Dragusin Kevin Danso Cristian Romero Micky van de Ven Ben Davies Archie Gray Tottenham’s first team centre-back options

“Kota is a tall, physically strong centre-back who also possesses good speed”, Schroder told Die Fohlen’s official website about the Japan international’s arrival.

“He has what it takes to help us soon.

“We are looking forward to our new number 14.”

The Japanese defender has travelled to Germany to link up with Die Fohlen and trained with his new team-mates.

He will the number 14 shirt for the German top-flight outfit during his loan spell.

Another Spurs defender, in the shape of Luka Vuskovic, is also on loan in the Bundesliga at Hamburg, and he has been receiving praise from his team-mates for his performances.

Vuskovic is very highly rated by the north Londoners, who do not want to sell him permanently; now, he will come up against Takai.

Takai will look to clock regular game time at Die Fohlen, as he will surely aim to be part of Hajime Moriyasu’s Japan squad for the upcoming World Cup.