Richard Keys has indicated a lack of sympathy for the West Ham United fans as he feels they ran David Moyes out of the manager’s job.

Nuno Espirito Santo has so far failed to inspire West Ham to an improvement in the Premier League and the Hammers are in big trouble.

They went down to bottom of the table Wolves 3-0 on Saturday and there are genuine question marks over whether they can survive.

Even before the Wolves clash, Leeds United legend Nigel Martyn claimed West Ham just do not look like picking up enough points to overhaul the Whites.

Now there is speculation over Nuno’s position as manager, amid the club’s poor form.

Fans are unhappy and protested their anger at the club’s owners after the defeat to Wolves at Molineux.

Keys though indicated a lack of sympathy towards the West Ham fans as he feels that they were in part responsible for Moyes leaving.

He said on beIN SPORTS 1 (3rd December, 17:01): “Those [West Ham] fans, I would also say, they ran Moyesie out.

Statistic Number Games 262 Wins 112 Draws 55 Losses 95 David Moyes’ record at West Ham

“They had a part to play in it. They didn’t enjoy Moyes-ball, which wasn’t the West Ham way.

“But what that brought was, I think he finished only once outside of the top ten, but he also delivered a European trophy.

“He delivered successful football. He wasn’t a favourite on the basis it wasn’t West Ham football.

“Well that’s West Ham football [now]. For me, ever since I’ve watched football and it’s been a long time now, West Ham have been a top end Championship team and a struggling first division team.”

West Ham were helped on Saturday by Nottingham Forest losing and the gap between the two teams remains just four points.

The two teams are set to face each other on Tuesday night at the London Stadium for what has the shape of a blockbuster clash.

If Sean Dyche’s side can win in the capital then the jury will be out on how much longer Nuno can hold on to the West Ham job.