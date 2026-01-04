Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur face needing to improve their offer for Santos star Souza after they had a €10m bid knocked back by the Brazilian side.

Spurs are swinging into action in the January transfer window and have just offloaded Brennan Johnson to Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, bringing in around £35m.

Young defender Kota Takai has been loaned to Borussia Monchengladbach, delighting the German club’s sporting director, while Manor Solomon has vowed to keep Fiorentina in Serie A after swapping Villarreal for the Italians on another loan.

Tottenham also want to do incoming business and they are keen to land Santos’ left-back Souza.

Now Spurs have solidified that interest by putting in an offer for Souza, of €10m, which has been turned down by the Brazilians.

Spurs face needing to improve their offer as, according to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos, Santos ‘will not accept’ any offers below €12m to €15m.

Santos are ‘counting on’ Souza and are not keen to offload him, but ‘more offers are expected’ and are likely to test the Brazilian side, who appear to have an idea of the level at which they would do business.

Souza came through the youth set-up at Santos and broke into the first team in 2024.

Left-back Age Souza 19 Gonzalo Escobar 28 Kevyson 21 Vinicius Lira 18 Santos’ left-back options

He helped Santos to a finish of 12th in the Brazilian Serie A last year and further burnished his credentials.

The defender also has interest from AC Milan, who have also tried to reach an agreement to secure his signature.

Tottenham can deploy their superior financial firepower if needed and it may be a question of how badly Spurs want to take the Brazilian to north London this month.

Souza, who is due to turn 20 years old in June, chipped in with two assists and a goal in Brazil’s Serie A last year.

He has been capped by the country at international level, appearing for Brazil’s Under-17s earlier in his career.