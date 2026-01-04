Julian Finney/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are ‘working on a solution’ for goalkeeper Owen Goodman, who is on loan at League One side Huddersfield Town, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Eagles shot-stopper linked up with Huddersfield in the summer on a season-long loan agreement.

Goodman though has not seen the campaign progress as he would like as he has lost his spot between the sticks for the Terriers.

Warming the bench in League One is not something that Crystal Palace had in mind for Goodman, following his regular game time at AFC Wimbledon last term, and they want him to play.

Goodman enjoyed his stint at AFC Wimbledon and saw it as a platform to kick on.

He also had a loan stint at Colchester United, with his performances there sticking in the memory of a former EFL striker, who rates him highly.

With his stint at Huddersfield not going according to plan, Crystal Palace are now ‘working on a solution’ that can see the loan ended.

The Eagles would want to send Goodman back out on loan somewhere else in order that he can continue his development.

Club Season Colchester United 2023-24 AFC Wimbledon 2024-25 Huddersfield Town 2025-26 Owen Goodman’s loan spells

Whether that would mean staying in League One or dropping into League Two remains to be seen.

The 22-year-old came through the youth set-up at Crystal Palace and his spell at Huddersfield is his third loan away from Selhurst Park.

Goodman has also received international recognition, with the shot-stopper playing at youth level for both Canada and England.

He will be keen to make sure he is playing on a regular basis over the second half of the campaign before then returning to Crystal Palace in the summer.

Goodman is not the only promising Crystal Palace goalkeeper out on loan as Joe Whitworth is also in League One, at Exeter City.

Whitworth has been performing strongly for Exeter and was recently hailed for his ‘brilliant saves’ by the club’s boss Gary Caldwell.

Palace are likely to be pleased with how Whitworth’s loan spell is progressing.