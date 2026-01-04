Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers ‘are set to approach’ St Mirren’s Jim Gillespie to come in as their new chief executive at Ibrox and he ‘is expected to switch’ to the Gers, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The exits of Patrick Stewart and Kevin Thelwell have left the Gers looking for a new chief executive and a new director of football.

Danny Rohl was brought in to steer Rangers past the disastrous Russell Martin era and the club are keen to support him with new appointments in the two key roles.

St Mirren’s Gillespie is someone that Rangers went for two years ago, but he decided he wanted to stay on with the Buddies, where he is the vice-chairman.

Rangers are poised to try again and the Gers ‘are set to approach’ Gillespie about the chief executive role.

It is suggested that Gillespie ‘is expected to switch’ this time as the role and power at Ibrox appeal to him.

How quickly Rangers can progress with the appointment remains to be seen, but the January transfer window is already in full swing.

Rohl has insisted he wants Rangers to be on the ‘front foot’ in this month’s transfer window and indicated he wants a left-sided player to come in through the door.

Person Position Danny Rohl Manager Matthias Kaltenbach Assistant Sascha Lense Performance manager Scott Fry Set piece coach Sal Bibbo Goalkeeping coach Rangers’ key coaching staff members

The German may also want much more than just a single addition, with Rangers now having fought their way back into the Scottish Premiership title race.

The Gers lie six points off league leaders Hearts and level on points with rivals Celtic, following an upturn in form under Rohl.

They also have a further two fixtures to navigate in the Europa League, where their form has fallen off a cliff given they reached the final of the competition in 2022.

Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets are to visit Ibrox later this month, while Rangers need to head to Portugal to take on FC Porto.

Having not won a game in the Europa League so far, Rohl will be desperate to change that.

Rangers played out a 1-1 draw on their last visit to Porto, also in the Europa League, with Alfredo Morelos scoring their goal.