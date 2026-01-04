Warren Little/Getty Images

Luis Guilherme has taken to social media to say goodbye to West Ham United fans as he heads for Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

West Ham worked hard to sign the Brazilian winger from Palmeiras in the summer of 2024 and he arrived at the London Stadium with big expectations.

Still just 19 years old, Guilherme has found chances few and far between under a succession of West Ham managers.

His limited impact has not put Sporting Lisbon off and the Portuguese giants believe he is a gem, with a deal expected to take him to Portugal.

Sporting Lisbon are signing the winger on a permanent basis, ending his association with the Hammers.

Now the Brazilian attacker has taken to social media to say his goodbye to the West Ham supporters and admit he wishes he could have helped the club more.

Guilherme wrote: “I arrived at West Ham at a very young age, fulfilling one of my biggest dreams: playing in Europe and in the Premier League, one of the greatest leagues in the world, with my full focus on work.

“Opportunities didn’t always come the way I expected, but dedication, commitment, and focus were never lacking as I continued to grow both as a player and as a man.

“I wish I could have helped more. I wish I could have done more for you, Hammers. But in football, things don’t always go the way we want.”

Club Years Palmeiras 2023-2024 West Ham United 2024- Luis Guilherme’s career history

With West Ham struggling to stay afloat in the Premier League, Guilherme admits that leaving at the current time makes things even tougher.

“It’s hard to leave while seeing the club going through a difficult moment, but I’ll be cheering for better days ahead.

“I want to thank everyone for this time together and for all the affection I received.

“Now I move on to another challenge in my career, taking with me everything I lived here and with the certainty that good things are ahead.”

If Guilherme can flourish at Sporting Lisbon and shine in Portugal then there will be question marks over why the Hammers could not get the best out of him.

He was wanted back in Brazil by Botafogo last summer, but was keen to continue his career within Europe.

Joining Sporting Lisbon, who are fighting for the Portuguese league title this season, fulfils that wish for the winger.