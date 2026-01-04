Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Manchester United in the Premier League at Elland Road this afternoon.

Leeds have gone on a run of superb form, stringing together an unbeaten run of six games, with two of those having resulted in wins.

With Nottingham Forest and West Ham both being beaten on Saturday, this afternoon’s clash represents a perfect opportunity for Leeds to pull further away from the pair.

Leeds legend Nigel Martyn recently insisted that West Ham do not look capable of getting enough wins to overhaul the Whites.

Farke though has been clear that his Leeds side do start as underdogs against Manchester United.

Making sure that their deliveries for their attackers are spot on will be something Leeds will be looking to do this afternoon and one Whites legend has insisted it is an area that needs to improve.

Leeds have been impressive at Elland Road this term and Whites star Anton Stach believes teams do not enjoy playing at the ground.

Manchester United though have won on both their last two visits to Leeds and on both occasions by a two-goal margin.

Farke will be keen to see the door kept closed at the back today and Leeds have failed to keep a clean sheet at Elland Road since the end of August.

Lucas Perri will be hoping to keep an elusive clean sheet and he is named in goal in Farke’s Leeds United lineup vs Manchester United today.

Jaka Bijol, Pascal Struijk and Sebastiaan Bornauw slot in as the centre-backs, with James Justin and Gabriel Gudmundsson the wing-backs.

Midfield will be a key battleground and Leeds have Ilia Gruev, Anton Stach and Brenden Aaronson, while Noah Okafor supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack.

If Farke needs to shake up his Leeds United lineup vs Manchester United today then he has options off the bench and they include Lukas Nmecha and Ao Tanaka.

Leeds United Lineup vs Manchester United

Perri, Justin, Bijol, Bornauw, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Longstaff, Tanaka, Harrison, Gnonto, Chambers, Piroe, Nmecha