Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Brentford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

David Moyes has picked his Everton lineup vs Brentford for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Toffees grabbed an impressive 2-0 win away at Nottingham Forest last time out, a result which has set their gaze firmly upwards and towards the European slots.

James Garner managed to score at the City Ground and in so doing answered Moyes’ call for him to find the back of the net more often.

Moyes is keen for Everton to improve in the final third and the Toffees were in for Brennan Johnson, but lost out on the attacker to Crystal Palace.

Brentford arrive on Merseyside on the back of a three-game unbeaten run, having beaten Wolves and Bournemouth, and drawn with Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton played out a 1-1 draw at Brentford on the last meeting between the two clubs, while both fixtures last term saw the spoils shared.

The Toffees are still without Jarrad Branthwaite, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Seamus Coleman, while Charly Alcaraz also misses out.

Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye are at the Africa Cup of Nations, further reducing Moyes’ options.

Moyes did recall midfielder Harrison Armstrong from his loan at Preston North End, but has admitted he would like to be able to send him back.

In goal in the Everton lineup vs Brentford today is Jordan Pickford, while Moyes goes with a back four of Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaly Mykolenko.

Midfield sees Everton deploy James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam, while Dwight McNeil, Tyler Dibling and Jack Grealish all support Thierno Barry in attack.

If Moyes needs to make changes to his Everton lineup vs Brentford then he has options on the bench and they include Armstrong and Beto.

Everton Lineup vs Brentford

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Iroegbunam, Dibling, McNeil, Grealish, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, King, Patterson, Beto, Rohl, Aznou, Armstrong, Welch, Campbell