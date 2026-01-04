Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Thomas Frank has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Sunderland for this afternoon’s Premier League contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The former Brentford boss is continuing to come in for criticism and a dull 0-0 draw away at his old club last time out did nothing to dampen it.

There are concerns that Frank could well be unsuited to the Tottenham job and the draw at Brentford provided his critics with ammunition.

Frank has shrugged off worries over the style of play and insists that Tottenham remain in transition.

He has also made a big call by selling Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace, with the Wales international having regularly provided an attacking threat for Tottenham.

Spurs cult hero Jurgen Klinsmann though has somewhat backed up the decision by explaining in his view, Johnson will not be prolific.

Now Frank must steer Tottenham back to winning ways against Sunderland, a side he feels have ‘done fantastically’ in the Premier League this season, noting their solid backline.

The two sides last met in 2017, playing out a 0-0 draw.

Guglielmo Vicario is between the sticks in the Tottenham lineup vs Sunderland, while to keep things tight at the back, Frank picks Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies.

In the centre of the pitch, Tottenham look towards Rodrigo Bentancur and Archie Gray, while Wilson Odobert, Mohammed Kudus and Mathys Tel support Richarlison in attack.

Frank has options off the bench if he needs to change his Tottenham lineup vs Sunderland today and they include Kevin Danso and Lucas Bergvall.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Sunderland

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies, Bentancur, Gray, Kudus, Odobert, Tel, Richarlison

Substitutes: Kinsky, Dragusin, Danso, Palhinha, Bergvall, Spence, Kolo Muani, Scarlett, Williams-Barnett