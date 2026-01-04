Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United lineup vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League this afternoon, for the clash at St James’ Park.

Howe’s side returned to winning ways last time out by visiting strugglers Burnley and grabbing a 3-1 win.

Summer signing Yoane Wissa scoring in the game will have delighted Howe after he handed the striker a start, while Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes scored the other goals at Turf Moor.

The result also handed Newcastle a valuable away win, with their form on the road having been dubbed ‘awful’.

Newcastle continue to sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table and Howe does need the Magpies to go on a consistent run of wins soon.

Howe believes that Crystal Palace are a good side defensively and Newcastle will need to take whatever chances come their way this afternoon.

Newcastle thrashed Crystal Palace 5-0 at St James’ Park in the last meeting between the two teams last season.

Palace’s last victory away at Newcastle came back in 2021, when they ran out 2-1 winners.

In goal in the Newcastle United lineup vs Crystal Palace today is Nick Pope, with Aaron Ramsdale on the bench.

At the back, Howe looks towards Lewis Miley, Fabian Schar, Malick Thiaw and Lewis Hall to keep things tight.

In the engine room, Howe will be looking to see Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton dominate, while Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy support Yoane Wissa.

If changes are needed to the Newcastle United lineup vs Crystal Palace at any point then Howe has a host of options on the bench to call for and they include Nick Woltemade and Sven Botman.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Crystal Palace

Pope, Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Gordon, Murphy, Wissa

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Trippier, Botman, Barnes, Livramento, Woltemade, Willock, A Murphy, Ramsey