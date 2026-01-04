Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Nuno Espirito Santo ‘is on the verge of being sacked’ as West Ham United boss, with the Portuguese given one game, against Nottingham Forest, to save himself.

The Portuguese has failed to inspire West Ham to a period of good form since taking charge of the club and the situation has become dire for the Hammers.

Moves are being made in the transfer market, with striker Pablo Felipe having arrived after a fee was agreed, while West Ham are on course to bring in goal-getter Taty Castellanos from Lazio.

Exits are also happening and, following the departure of Niclas Fullkrug to AC Milan, winger Luis Guilherme has said goodbye to the fans as he heads for Sporting Lisbon.

Who the new signings will play for remains up in the air as, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Nuno ‘is on the verge of being sacked’ as West Ham manager.

Nuno is expected to be given West Ham’s match against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night as he bids to survive.

If Forest were to turn the Hammers over at the London Stadium then Nuno’s men would be a whopping seven points from safety.

They would then next in the league head to Tottenham Hotspur, but there could be a new man at the helm for that clash.

Club Years Rio Ave 2012-2014 Valencia 2014-2015 FC Porto 2016-2017 Wolves 2017-2021 Tottenham Hotspur 2021 Al-Ittihad 2022-2023 Nottingham Forest 2023-2025 West Ham United 2025- Nuno’s managerial history

While the focus is on the manager, Richard Keys has blamed West Ham’s current plight on the club’s owners.

Keys recently claimed that West Ham’s current situation has been a decade in the making given how badly the club has been run.

It is unclear who West Ham might turn to if they do decide to show Nuno the door, but another managerial change would require another period of adaptation for the players, who would have yet another voice to get used to.

There were initially positive hopes when Nuno took over, given the job he did at Nottingham Forest.

Former winger Perry Groves insisted that under the Portuguese, West Ham would not be in trouble come May.