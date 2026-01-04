Richard Pelham/Getty Images

QPR are not willing to agree to an early termination of Zan Celar’s loan, despite Fortuna Dusseldorf being keen to end it.

The 2. Bundesliga side signed the Slovenia striker from the R’s last summer on a season-long loan deal, with an option to buy set at €2.5m.

Celar though has not impressed during his time at Fortuna Dusseldorf, making no goal contributions so far.

Fortuna Dusseldorf have been in touch with QPR in recent weeks about ending Celar’s loan early.

However, according to German daily Bild, QPR have no intention of bringing Celar back to Loftus Road in this month’s transfer window.

If Fortuna Dusseldorf want to move Celar on then they are likely to have to find a new destination for him themselves.

QPR snapped Celar up from Swiss side Lugano in the summer of 2024 and was on the books at Italian giants Roma earlier in his career.

The Slovenia international scored twice in 19 Championship outings for QPR last term, with much of the season missed due to a hamstring injury.

Club Years Maribor 2016-2017 Roma 2018-2021 Cittadella (loan) 2019-2020 Cremonense (loan) 2020-2021 Lugano 2021-2024 QPR 2024- Fortuna Dusseldorf (loan) 2025- Zan Celar’s career history

Celar was prolific during his time in Swiss football and found the back of the net 40 times in 95 outings in the Swiss Super League.

It remains to be seen if a club from Switzerland might look into making a move for the Slovenian during this month’s transfer window.

Fortuna Dusseldorf are experiencing a poor campaign in the 2. Bundesliga as they sit in the relegation playoff spot, having lost ten of their 17 games.

Celar was on the bench for Fortuna Dusseldorf’s last league outing, before Christmas, and it remains to be seen if he gets further opportunities, with his side next in action on 16th January at home to Arminia Bielefeld.