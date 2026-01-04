Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Watford have joined the hunt for Bournemouth defender Julio Soler and are aiming to sign him on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Hornets have hit a good run of form in the Championship and are putting in a real promotion push under Javi Gracia.

They are only five points off second placed Middlesbrough and did not play on Sunday, with their clash away at Hull City being postponed just 20 minutes before kick-off.

Watford are looking to back Gracia in this month’s transfer window and they want to bring in a left-back.

Bournemouth’s Soler fits the bill and, according to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, Watford have ‘joined the race’ for him.

With a good relationship between the two clubs, the Hornets are hoping to sign the 20-year-old on loan until the summer.

Dutch giants Ajax were in talks to sign Soler, however Bournemouth are eyeing a loan within England.

The Argentine has had three tastes of Premier League football this season, appearing against Brighton, Everton and Brentford.

Club Years Lanus 2022-2025 Bournemouth 2025- Julio Soler’s career history

The business Watford can do this month could be key to their promotion chances and in late December one former Championship star said they had, in his view, an outside chance of finishing in the playoff spots.

Watford could have changed that calculation with a run which has now seen four consecutive wins in the Championship, including a 3-0 drubbing of Birmingham City on New Year’s Day.

Attack is set to continue to be a key weapon for the Hornets, with two of their attackers dubbed ‘pretty mouth-watering’ when they link up together.

Watford are next set to take a break from Championship duty as they are due to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate in the FA Cup.

The Hornets’ next league fixture is at Vicarage Road against Millwall and it remains to be seen if Soler might be in through the door by then.