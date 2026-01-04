Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images

West Ham United remain keen to complete the capture of Taty Castellanos in time for him to play against Nottingham Forest, despite suggestions Leeds United are looking to hijack the deal, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers are splashing cash during this month’s transfer window in an effort to climb out of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

They have signed attacker Pablo Felipe after agreeing a fee with Portuguese side Gil Vicente and he was on the bench for the loss at Wolves.

Now West Ham are moving to bring in Castellanos from Italian side Lazio and they remain on track to do so ‘despite rumours that Leeds are planning to hijack the deal’.

The attacker is progressing with his medical and West Ham hope to complete the move in good time for him to be available for the midweek clash with Nottingham Forest.

West Ham are hopeful the deal will happen, but it is not over the line yet.

Leeds moved further away from West Ham on Sunday by holding Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s men are now eight points clear of West Ham, who occupy the final relegation spot.

Country Chile Uruguay United States Spain Italy 2019-2020 Countries Taty Castellanos has played in

The gap to Nottingham Forest is four points, making Tuesday night’s clash between the two teams at the London Stadium a huge affair.

While West Ham were thrashed 3-0 at Wolves, goalkeeper Alphonse Areola did emerge with some praise thanks to a superb save he made in the first half.

Richard Keys dubbed it ‘fantastic’ and compared Areola to a famous former Premier League goalkeeper.

Areola being between the sticks could well be seen as another sign of West Ham’s poor transfer policy, with Mads Hermansen bought from Leicester City in the summer to become the club’s number 1.

The Dane lost his spot to Areola, who has once again claimed the gloves.

West Ham equally want improvement in the final third too and Castellanos will be playing in his sixth country if he does join the club, with the striker already well travelled.