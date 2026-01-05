Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic have confirmed the sacking of manager Wilfried Nancy and head of football operations Paul Tisdale.

The decision comes after a 3-1 defeat to rivals Rangers at Celtic Park on Saturday, extending the French tactician’s difficult start since taking charge at the beginning of December.

Nancy took over from club legend and interim manager Martin O’Neill, but a rocky start, with a home defeat to league leaders Hearts and a 3-0 Europa League loss to Roma, made him the first Celtic manager to lose his opening two games in charge.

The struggles continued as Celtic failed to defend their Scottish League Cup trophy, going down 3-1 to St Mirren, and a subsequent league loss to eighth-placed Dundee United saw the Bhoys suffer four consecutive defeats for the first time since 1978.

In response, Celtic have made the decision to part ways with Nancy after just a month at the club, with his backroom staff also departing alongside him.

The shake-up at Celtic Park extends beyond the dugout, with the club also announcing that head of football operations Tisdale will be leaving.

Celtic said in a statement: Celtic Football Club today announces that it has decided to terminate the contract of manager Wilfried Nancy, with immediate effect.

Statistic Number Games 8 Wins 2 Draws 0 Losses 6 Wilfried Nancy’s Celtic record



“The Club thanks Wilfried for his efforts and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Wilfried’s assistants, Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier, will also be leaving the club and they take with them our good wishes.

“The Club can also confirm that Paul Tisdale has left his position as Head of Football Operations.

“We thank Paul for the contribution he has made in that role.

“A further update will be provided to supporters as soon as is practical.”

Celtic will be eager to appoint a new manager before the January transfer window closes, ensuring they can bring in players suited to the incoming coach’s vision.

It remains uncertain whether O’Neill, who previously steadied the club after Brendan Rodgers’ unexpected resignation, could return.

Alternatively, in November, Richard Keys suggested that Robbie Keane could be a suitable choice if O’Neill was not retained permanently.