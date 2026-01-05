Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Borna Sosa ‘has no thoughts’ about leaving Crystal Palace this month despite an enquiry for his services coming in, though his situation is dubbed ‘one to watch’.

The left-back was added to the Palace squad last summer and arrived on a deal from Dutch giants Ajax.

Sosa had struggled to make an impact at Ajax and had spent the previous season on loan in Serie A with Torino.

He has found playing time under Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace hard to come by, with just 27 minutes of action in the Premier League, combined with minutes in the Conference League and EFL Cup.

Sosa, whose stock remains high in Germany from a successful stint in the Bundesliga at Stuttgart, has now attracted attention from Mainz.

Mainz ‘have enquired’ about Sosa, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, but have not received encouragement from the player.

Sosa ‘has no thoughts’ about moving in this month’s transfer window for now, even though he is finding chances few and far between at Selhurst Park.

It is though suggested that the situation regarding the Croatian defender is ‘one to watch’.

Club Years Dinamo Zagreb 2015-2018 Stuttgart 2018-2023 Ajax 2023-2025 Torino (loan) 2024-2025 Crystal Palace 2025- Borna Sosa’s career history

Sosa had long been linked with moving to the Premier League before he made the switch and was looked at closely by a host of top clubs.

Leeds United were linked with wanting Sosa in 2021, but Stuttgart were clear on their no-sale past a certain date stance.

Later that year, Steven Gerrard wanted to take Sosa to Aston Villa, but no move to Villa Park happened.

Manchester City worked on a deal to sign Sosa in the summer of 2022, however Stuttgart held on to him until the following year, when he headed to Ajax.

If Sosa does stay put at Crystal Palace for the second half of this season then he will be keen to force his way into the side and play regularly.

He did clock 25 minutes against Leeds United just before Christmas, but Palace lost 4-1 at Elland Road.

The Eagles’ busy schedule could soon offer Sosa a fresh chance.