Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Crystal Palace midfielder Naouirou Ahamada ‘is set to sign’ for French side Auxerre and is expected to put pen to paper to a contract with the Ligue 1 club ‘on Tuesday’.

The Frenchman has just six months left on his contract at Selhurst Park, but is firmly on the fringes under Oliver Glasner.

Ahamada arrived at Crystal Palace from Stuttgart with big expectations and the German club’s then coach admitting he was unhappy to lose him, dubbing him an ‘absolute top performer’.

Having struggled to make a big impact in the Premier League though, Crystal Palace loaned him out to French side Rennes last term.

Now the midfielder is all set to bid a permanent farewell to the Eagles and, according to French journalist Marc Mechenoua, he is ‘set to sign’ for Auxerre.

Crystal Palace will not be getting a fee for Ahamada, despite him having six months left on his contract, and have agreed to a free transfer.

However, Crystal Palace will be entitled to a percentage of any future transfer fee that Auxerre bank for the 23-year-old and will as such retain a stake in his development.

Ahamada is expected to sign his Auxerre contract on Tuesday barring any hiccups.

Midfielder Adam Wharton Cheick Doucoure Jefferson Lerma Will Hughes Naouirou Ahamada Daichi Kamada Justin Devenny Hindolo Mustapha Crystal Palace’s midfield options

The midfielder is walking into a relegation battle in France as Auxerre currently sit second bottom of Ligue 1 and have picked up just 12 points from 17 games.

They will hope the Crystal Palace man can come in and hit the ground running as they bid to close the gap on safety.

Ahamada spent time in the youth ranks at Juventus earlier in his career, before then being taken to Germany by Stuttgart.

He rose to prominence with the Bundesliga side and earned a move to Crystal Palace in the 2023 winter transfer window for a fee in the region of £10m.

This season the midfielder has not turned out in the Premier League, with outings just in the Premier League 2 for Crystal Palace’s Under-21s and the Premier League International Cup.