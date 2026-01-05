Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen could be on the move in this month’s transfer window, with a ‘growing sense’ he will exit Molineux, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Norwegian has scored just once in the Premier League this season, a penalty against Burnley at Molineux in October, and did little to lift Wolves from a disastrous start under Vitor Pereira.

Pereira was replaced by Rob Edwards in November after the Molineux side failed to register a win in eleven matches.

Despite a couple of tidy performances under Edwards in December, the Welsh manager needed to wait until 2026, recording his first win at the weekend, a 3-0 victory over West Ham United, yet Wolves remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just six points.

Edwards has insisted that top players will not be sold by Wolves this month, but there is continued speculation over potential exits.

Strand Larsen is one of Wolves’ top assets and was chased by Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

Wolves refused to sell the Norwegian and Newcastle eventually accepted their stance.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from Wolves again this month with Crystal Palace showing an interest in the hitman.

Striker Age Jorgen Strand Larsen 25 Tolu Arokodare 25 Hee-chan Hwang 29 Nathan Fraser 20 Mateus Mane 18 Wolves forwards

And there is now a ‘growing sense’ that Strand Larsen may be on the move from Wolves before the transfer window closes.

The Old Gold brought in Tolu Arokodare from Genk in the summer and he was mooted as a potential replacement for Strand Larsen, but losing the Norwegian would be a big blow for Edwards’ hopes over the rest of the campaign.

With Wolves still rooted to the bottom and 12 points adrift of safety, a return to the Championship next season appears increasingly inevitable.

Selling top players midway through the campaign though is unlikely to go down well with Edwards or help the owners to build bridges with the supporters.

It could though be a moment of maximum value to sell Strand Larsen.

Edwards may well want another striker in through the door if Strand Larsen does depart this month.