Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa is open to a move back to former club Juventus and ‘initial contact’ has been made as the Italians explore doing a deal with the Reds.

Chiesa joined Liverpool on a long-term contract from Juventus at the start of last season, winning the Premier League in his first year in England.

The Italian however, has seen limited minutes during his time on Merseyside as he only made one start in the Premier League last season, playing just over 100 minutes in total.

He has consistently been linked with a return to Italy, but the 28-year old was told that a move away from Anfield in the last summer transfer window was not on the cards.

But Chiesa’s second season has not gone much differently as he has only made one start in the league so far.

With the World Cup coming up, Chiesa has become increasingly open to the prospect of leaving the Reds mid-season, in search of more playing time.

Now, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Chiesa has opened up to the idea of returning to his former club Juventus this month.

Arrival Transfer fee Alexander Isak €145m Florian Wirtz €125m Hugo Ekitike €95m Milos Kerkez €47m Jeremie Frimpong €40m Giovanni Leoni €31m Freddie Woodman Free Liverpool’s summer signings

‘Initial contact’ has taken place with Liverpool to understand if they are open to letting Chiesa leave this month.

With Alexander Isak’s injury and Mohamed Salah’s absence due to the Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool boss Arne Slot lacks attacking options at his disposal.

Due to the shortage in attacking numbers, the Reds may be reluctant to let the Italian leave Anfield at this point.

However, things could change before the end of the window and Juventus would be looking at a loan deal.

Chiesa would reunite with his former Italy boss Luciano Spalletti in Turin, with a chance to get regular minutes before the World Cup in 2026.

Italy are yet to qualify for the showpiece tournament, but Chiesa wants to make sure that he is set for a place in the squad and a starring role.

Juventus’ title rivals Napoli have previously been linked with a winter move for Chiesa.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool agree to part ways with Chiesa before the end of the window.