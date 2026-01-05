Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson has praised the Whites for their mentality and believes teams underneath them in the Premier League table cannot match it.

Leeds are riding a seven-game unbeaten streak, a run that has lifted them to 16th in the table and put nine points between themselves and the Premier League relegation zone.

At the weekend, Daniel Farke’s side earned a hard-fought point in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, the teams Leeds are competing with near the bottom, including Burnley, West Ham, and Nottingham Forest, all suffered defeats, with their loss totals rising into double figures.

Leeds, by contrast, have been far more resilient, losing just eight matches and securing seven draws, a testament to their grit and ability to grind out results.

Grayson stressed that success in the Premier League requires hard work, resilience, and collective effort, with points earned only by showing determination and strong team performances.

He highlighted the performance of the Whites’ defensive unit against the Red Devils, from key saves by the goalkeeper to committed blocks by defenders and midfielders competing for second balls, while acknowledging a lack of attacking creativity, before praising Brenden Aaronson’s decisive goal that secured the point.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

The 56-year-old added that the mentality has been evident in recent games, contrasting it with other teams that have struggled to show the same resolve, and insisting that the current Leeds side possess a strength the others lack.

Grayson said on LUTV (3:07): “Yes, well, that’s what you’ve got to do.

“You’ve got to earn the right to get any points because this Premier League is really hard, and you have to show whatever qualities that you’ve got in terms of the defensive unit, from the goalkeeper making a save early in that first half from a header.

“You saw Bijol and other defenders making blocks, so they do their jobs.

“Midfield players competing, beating second balls, and then, obviously, you trying to score goals with a bit of creativity, which we probably lacked a little bit, to be fair, in that first 60 minutes.

“Great goal that we ended up scoring from, but you’ve just got to accumulate, grind results out, and you keep getting points and points, because I’m telling you, there are a lot of teams below us that haven’t got that mentality, that strength, to dig results out.

“You’ve seen that in the last few games, where teams have folded quite easily.

“I don’t see that with this Leeds team.”

A Leeds legend has also highlighted a change in the Whites’ attitude and fitness, suggesting Farke has helped to drive it in recent weeks.

It remains to be seen whether the Elland Road side can build on their bmomentum and allow the German tactician to achieve the objectives he set out at the start of the season.

The Whites will travel to St James’ Park on Wednesday, looking to extend their unbeaten run against a Newcastle United side brimming with confidence after back-to-back wins.