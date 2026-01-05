George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Nigel Martyn has expressed his pleasure with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s performances, outlining the striker’s team first focus.

Leeds played out a 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Sunday at Elland Road, extending their unbeaten run to seven in the Premier League.

Whites boss Daniel Farke was adamant his team were ready for the ‘underdog’ challenge before the game against the Red Devils and Leeds earned a hard-fought point to justify their manager’s statement.

Forward Calvert-Lewin came close to scoring as he hit the post against Manchester United.

The 28-year old has been in a great goalscoring form and has been talked up about for an England return ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

He has starred for Leeds in their recent resurgent run, scoring seven goals in their last eight games.

The former Toffee, as a result, has been backed by his boss Farke to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad.

While discussing Calvert-Lewin’s form before the game against Manchester United, former Leeds shot-stopper Martyn expressed his delight with the striker’s ‘tremendous’ performances.

Result Competition Leeds United 0-0 Newcastle United Premier League Leeds United 2-2 Newcastle United Premier League Newcastle United 0-0 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United-Newcastle United last three meetings

Martyn praised Calvert-Lewin for his willingness to put his Leeds team-mates first, his work rate and backed the number nine to finish his chances in the box.

“He has been tremendous”, Martyn said on LUTV (15:50).

“The goals are now going in for him, but his work rate, his effort, his team spirit.

“You see him celebrating when he has been taken off and somebody else is getting a go.

“You see him celebrating, that means a lot to me.

“It shows that he is really there for the team, but full of confidence, get the ball in the box and he will be ready to finish it.”

Calvert-Lewin was cited as one of the reasons for Leeds’ poor summer business earlier in the season by one former star, but has since won the majority over at Elland Road.

He has helped Leeds gain a healthy eight point gap above West Ham United in 17th place.

Leeds United visit Newcastle United on Wednesday and will aim to keep their unbeaten run going.