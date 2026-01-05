Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers are cutting Oscar Cortes’ loan spell short at Spanish club Sporting Gijon, and are set to send him to Argentine outfit Huracan on a one-year loan.

Back in the winter window of 2024, Rangers loaned in the Colombian winger from Ligue 1 club Lens, and Cortes scored once in 16 league games.

One former Rangers star was quickly taken with Cortes and told Gers fans to get excited about the winger.

And following another loan last season at the Gers, they paid a hefty £4.5m to make his move a permanent one.

Rangers then loaned Cortes out to second division Spanish club Sporting Gijon after a deal was agreed between the clubs.

However, he could not get sufficient game time under their former boss Asier Garitano and it was suggested that Cortes was struggling to convince.

Cortes was expected to have a lifeline at the Spanish club after Garitano’s sacking, as Borja Jimenez became the new boss.

The Colombian’s luck, though, did not change even after that, and he has only 119 league minutes for Sporting Gijon, mostly featuring in the Copa del Rey, to his name.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

And now Rangers are taking the situation by the scruff of the neck and terminating his loan at La Mareona due to his lack of game time.

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, the Scottish giants are loaning him out to Argentine club Huracan for 2026.

And it has been suggested that the Glasgow giants are adding an option to buy in his proposed loan spell to El Globo.

Even though the financial details of the option to buy are still unknown, it is hard to see Rangers recovering the majority of the £4.5m they invested in him.

Cortes’ contract runs until the summer of 2029 at Ibrox, but currently, he is not part of the Rangers project.

The 22-year-old winger will hope to get the chance to show his quality in Argentina to secure a new home by convincing Huracan to buy him.

It remains to be seen when Los Quemeros finalise the capture of the Rangers star on loan.