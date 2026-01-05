Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Premier League strugglers West Ham United are looking to bring in a new defensive midfielder, and have ‘significant interest’ in Nigerian star Tochukwu Nnadi.

The Hammers are currently in serious trouble after half a season, after they had an underwhelming summer transfer window, where they saw star player Mohammed Kudus leave the club.

West Ham signed some players in an attempt to bolster their squad, but could not bring in significant names that would make them stronger.

They are sitting third-bottom in the league table, after a crushing 3-0 loss against Wolves at the weekend, four points from the safe zone.

It has been suggested that the Wolves’ loss has put Nuno Espirito Santo’s job security in question, but the club have been bringing in reinforcements.

The club hierarchy have signed two strikers, in the shape of Pablo Felipe and Taty Castenallos, to bolster their attack as they have struggled to score all season.

West Ham went on a late spree last summer to boost their midfield, signing Soungoutou Magassa and Mateus Fernandes, but the Hammers look to feel they need another body.

Midfielder Club Wilfred Ndidi Besiktas Frank Onyeka Brentford Fisayo Dele-Bashiru Lazio Muhammed Usman Ironi Tiberias Alex Iwobi Fulham Raphael Onyedika Club Brugge Ebernezer Akinsanmiro Pisa Tochukwu Nnadi Zulte Waregem Midfielders in Nigeria squad

The London club are looking to bring in a new defensive midfielder and have set their sights on the Belgian top flight.

According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, West Ham hold ‘significant interest’ in Zulte Waregem star Nnadi.

It has been suggested that the relegation-threatened Premier League club have had their eyes on the 22-year-old for a while.

His performances in Belgium earned him a call-up for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations and he also made his debut for Nigeria.

Nnadi started his senior career in Bulgaria with Botev Plovdiv, and moved to Zulte Waregem back in 2024 on a deal until the summer of 2028.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has played 17 times for Essevee and it remains to be seen if the Hammers will make a move for the Nigerian in the coming days and weeks.

Out-of-favour Hammers defensive midfielder Guido Rodriguez could leave the club this month, as he is a hot option for Serie A club Juventus.