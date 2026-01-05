Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Southampton are set to pay a €400,000 loan fee to Bayern Munich to take Daniel Peretz to England and will also have an option to buy the goalkeeper in the summer.

Saints have been leaking goals and have conceded 38 of them in 26 Championship games so far, with Gavin Bazunu being between the sticks in 19 of them.

With promotion still being a possibility, Southampton have decided to act and zeroed in on the Bayern Munich goalkeeper, who has been on loan at Hamburg.

Peretz has been on a season-long loan at Hamburg, but has found his chances limited at the club.

Bayern Munich have been open to another loan for the shot-stopper and Southampton have got a deal done.

Saints are now ‘closing in’ on signing Peretz on a loan deal, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, and he is medical is set to happen on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich are pocking a loan fee and Southampton are set to pay a €400,000 loan fee to the German giants to sign Peretz for the remainder of the season.

Game Competition Doncaster Rovers (A) FA Cup Hull City (H) Championship Sheffield United (H) Championship Southampton’s next three games

The deal will also have an option for Southampton to buy Peretz for a fee of around €8m in the summer.

The Israeli international is set to travel to England to finalise his move and Saints will hope to quickly get the deal completed.

Hamburg could do direct dealings with Southampton to sign their bit-part striker Damion Downs this month.

Peretz could go on to become Southampton’s first signing of the January transfer window and could help give more stability to their goalkeeping department, which has shuffled between Bazunu and Alex McCarthy.

It remains to be seen when he might make his debut, with Southampton due to face Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup on Saturday.