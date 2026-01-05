Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Emil Hansson is leaving Birmingham City to complete a move to Dutch side Excelsior Rotterdam, with the parties involved having agreed terms.

The Swedish winger did not step up with Birmingham to the Championship in the summer as Blues sent him on loan to League One club Blackpool.

Steve Bruce was pleased with what he was seeing from Hansson early in the campaign as he eased him into the Blackpool team.

He admitted in September he had ‘seen glimpses’ of what the Birmingham star can do, while when Hansson completed the switch to Blackpool, Bruce explained he was sure the winger could cause problems for opposing sides.

Bruce however lost his job as Blackpool boss and new manager Ian Evatt admitted recently that Hansson was heading back to St Andrew’s, having failed to find favour under the ex-Bolton Wanderers boss.

He will not remain with Blues though as, according to Swedish daily Expressen, Hansson ‘is leaving Birmingham’.

Dutch side Excelsior have reached an agreement with Birmingham for Hansson, as well as with the player, and he is expected to soon complete a move to the Netherlands.

It is unclear what the exact terms of the deal taking Hansson to Excelsior are, but barring any hiccups, the move is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Club Feyenoord RKC Waalwijk Fortuna Sittard Heracles Crystal Palace 2025- Dutch clubs Emil Hansson has played for

Dutch football is not something new for the Swedish winger and Birmingham signed him from Dutch side Heracles.

Hansson has also turned out in the country for Feyenoord, RKC Waalwijk and Fortuna Sittard, and his stock remains high in the Netherlands.

The Swede put pen to paper to a three-year deal when he signed for Birmingham in the summer of 2024.

He could not though make a major impact as Birmingham stormed League One.

Hansson, who will be joining an Excelsior side sitting in 13th spot in the Dutch Eredivisie, will be keen to complete the formalities of the move as quickly as possible.