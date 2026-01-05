Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Watford do not plan to add a new centre-back to their ranks this month, despite Max Alleyne being recalled by Manchester City, as they are set to show their full trust in Formose Mendy.

The Hornets had an ambitious summer transfer window, but they started the season slowly under their former boss Paulo Pezzolano.

However, Javi Gracia was brought back to Vicarage Road and the Spaniard is doing a commendable job at the club as they are currently sitting sixth in the Championship table.

The Hornets are showing signs that they are one of the candidates to push for the playoffs by the end of the season, and one ex-striker has given them an outside promotion chance.

However, they have suffered a blow, as Manchester City have cut short Alleyne’s loan due to Josko Gvardiol’s injury, which is going to keep him out for a significant period.

The England Under-21 international played a key part in Gracia’s side, as he featured in 17 games for the Hornets.

However, according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, despite the 20-year-old’s departure, Watford are currently not planning to go for a new defender.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Mendy, 25, who joined on a loan deal from Ligue 1 club Lorient, is set to become a regular in Gracia’s backline.

It has been suggested that the Hornets are set to put their complete trust in the Senegalese for the rest of the campaign.

They are currently focused on bringing in a new left-back and are keen on Bournemouth’s Julio Soler.

He is not the only target for them as they are keen on Manchester United on-loan left-back Harry Amass, who is currently at Sheffield Wednesday, but could leave the Owls.

Mendy has featured in only two Championship games so far, and will need to step up for the intense second half of the campaign.

Whether Watford want to change their mind about getting in a new centre-back by the end of the winter window remains to be seen.