Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Juventus made contact with the agents of West Ham United midfielder Guido Rodriguez over the weekend, as the Argentine’s name ‘remains hot’ on the Old Lady’s list.

The Hammers are in freefall this season, as the London club currently firmly sit in the Premier League’s relegation zone, just two points above 19th-placed Burnley.

At the weekend, they were thrashed by rock-bottom Wolves, who registered their first league win of the season by dislodging the Hammers at Molineux.

The 3-0 defeat against the Old Gold has not gone down well, and Nuno Espirito Santo is fighting to keep his job; he could become the first manager to be sacked by two different clubs in the same season.

West Ham have already started to make moves in this month’s transfer window, which has seen them bring in Pablo Felipe from Gil Vicente and they are working to get Taty Castellanos from Lazio.

However, West Ham are also looking to offload some of their wage bill; they have already sent Niclas Fullkrug to Serie A club AC Milan and Luis Guilherme has said goodbye ahead of signing for Sporting Lisbon.

Out-of-favour defensive midfielder Rodriguez, who joined the club last year on a free transfer, could be on the move as he has clubs who are keen on his signature.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Rodriguez has featured in only five Premier League games for a disastrous West Ham side, clocking only 166 minutes so far.

It was suggested in November that the 31-year-old is looking to leave the club and he could well end his time at the Hammers this month.

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, the West Ham midfielder remains very firmly on the radar of Juventus.

The name of Rodriguez ‘remains hot’ for Juventus and they had new contact with his agents on Sunday.

He joined the Hammers last year on a two-year deal on a free transfer after his contract expired at La Liga outfit Real Betis.

Rodriguez’s contract runs until the end of the current campaign, but the club do have an option to extend that deal by a further year to protect their investment.