Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton are now in the mix to land Saint-Etienne attacker Zuriko Davitashvili, but the French side are determined not to part ways with the Georgia international.

Davitashvili is leading Saint-Etienne’s charge to win promotion back to Ligue 1 and his performances in Ligue 2 have not gone unnoticed.

Turkish pair Besiktas and Fenerbahce both want to sign Davitashvili, while Benfica are also in the running for his signature.

Now, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, there has been ‘the entry of Everton’ into the race.

David Moyes is keen to increase his attacking options and the Toffees were in to sign Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur, but he decided to join Crystal Palace.

Staying in London was key for the Wales international and Everton were unable to tempt him to Merseyside.

Landing Davitashvili could also be far from straightforward for Everton and the other clubs keen on the winger.

Saint-Etienne consider Davitashvili to be key to their efforts to get promoted and are desperate to keep him until the end of the season.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

He has so far scored eight goals and provided one assist in 16 outings in Ligue 2.

However, the door may not be completely closed for Davitashvili’s suitors as it is suggested that the player and his entourage ‘aren’t necessarily on the same page’ as Saint-Etienne.

It is unclear though just how much Davitashvili is prepared to push for a move away from Les Verts.

Davitashvili has a contract with Saint-Etienne which still has another two and a half years left to run.

Les Verts snapped up the 24-year-old from fellow French club Bordeaux and he has won over 50 caps at international level for Georgia.

Addressing their lack of attacking power is likely to be key for Everton this month, with Richard Keys having insisted they at times look blunt.

Whether Moyes may be willing to wait until towards the end of the window for Davitashvili if he becomes involved in a standoff with Saint-Etienne remains to be seen.