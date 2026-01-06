Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Danny Rohl has selected his Rangers lineup vs Aberdeen for this evening’s Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox – match preview here.

Rangers head into the clash on a big high after seeing off rivals Celtic to claim a 3-1 win at Celtic Park at the weekend.

The result could have been different as Rangers were overrun for large parts of the first half and Celtic spurned golden opportunities to add to a 1-0 advantage.

The second half was much better and Rohl dubbed it ‘outstanding’.

Despite the win, which has firmly put Rangers back in the Scottish Premiership title race, Rohl is keen for the Gers to be active in this month’s transfer window.

They are already making off the pitch moves, with St Mirren’s Jim Gillespie eyed to come in as the new chief executive.

Rohl will want Rangers not to undo the good work they did by winning the Old Firm clash and that means beating Aberdeen tonight.

The Dons arrive having just sacked Jimmy Thelin as manager and what impact that could have tonight at Ibrox remains to be seen.

Aberdeen lost away at Falkirk last time out and are on a run of four defeats from five games, while their last win at Ibrox came in 2023.

Jack Butland slots into goal this evening in the Rangers lineup vs Aberdeen, while to keep the door closed at the back, Rohl goes with James Tavernier, Emmanuel Fernandez, John Souttar and Jayden Meghoma.

Bossing midfield against Aberdeen is likely to be key for Rangers tonight and to get the job done, Rohl picks Connor Barron, Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande, while Mikey Moore and Djeidi Gassama support Youssef Chermiti.

Rohl can shake up his Rangers lineup vs Aberdeen if needed at any point during the 90 minutes by using his substitutes and his options include Bojan Miovski and Danilo.

Rangers Lineup vs Aberdeen

Butland, Tavernier, Fernandez, Souttar, Meghoma, Barron, Raskin, Diomande, Moore, Gassama, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, Nsiala, Aarons, Sterling, Matondo, Dowell, Aasgaard, Miovski, Danilo