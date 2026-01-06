Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has emphasised that, whether as a head coach or a manager, titles carry little weight and that success depends on close collaboration across the club, amid Manchester United‘s sacking of Ruben Amorim.

Frank was appointed head coach of Tottenham in the summer, arriving from Brentford to succeed Ange Postecoglou following a campaign in which the Lilywhites finished 17th in the league, despite securing Europa League glory.

His time at Brentford began in 2016 when he joined as assistant head coach alongside Richard O’Kelly, before being promoted to head coach two years later, a role he held until his departure in 2025.

Amorim recently expressed a desire to be treated as the manager rather than just the head coach during a press conference at the weekend, shortly before he was dismissed by the Red Devils, with a breakdown in relations with director of football Jason Wilcox.

When asked about the differences between a head coach and a manager, Frank said that, these days, most clubs have a sports or technical director overseeing operations, with someone always above the coach or manager, whether the chairman of the board, the CEO, or other senior leadership.

The 52-year-old made it clear that, regardless of job title, managers do not have full control over spending or decision-making, and it is not simply a matter of opening the club’s coffers and signing players without accountability.

He stressed that success comes from a collaborative approach, with alignment between the head coach, sporting directors, ownership, and leadership, and that while disagreements and competition are inevitable, unity across the club’s leadership is crucial for achieving the best results.

Frank said at a press conference (5:01): “I don’t know. I think these days it’s more or less that, at all clubs, there is a sports director or a technical director, or whatever we call it.

“There’s definitely one above you, no matter if you’re a manager or a head coach.

“If you’re manager, I guess it’s the chairman of the board, or what is it, or sometimes the CEO.

“I think there are different constructions in clubs, but most likely, no matter if you’re the head coach or the manager, it’s not like you just got the key for the money box, just opening it and pulling out millions and just buying players and having no responsibility.

“So, for me, no matter what kind of title you have, it always needs to be collaborative between the head coach, the sports director, ownership, leadership, so you’re completely aligned in what you do.

“Then sometimes there will be disagreements. We all push. We’re all competitive, but that needs to be completely aligned.

“And again, that’s where the biggest success you see is coming.”

With the transfer window open, Frank will be eager to ensure his vision is aligned with sporting director Johan Lange at N17, allowing Tottenham to recruit players suited to his system and capable of driving the team forward.

Spurs currently sit 13th in the league table, yet are just four points off the top five in a Premier League season that remains fiercely competitive.

Frank has struggled to win over sceptical Spurs fans amid mixed results and recently declared the team still in transition.