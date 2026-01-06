Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former top-flight boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck believes that Liverpool target Joel Ordonez is not worth €50m and he is clear that Club Brugge should sell him right away if any club are prepared to pay that level of money for him.

The Reds are not doing a good job at all when it comes to their Premier League title defence, as they are currently 14 points behind table-toppers Arsenal, with big questions over how Arne Slot is managing the team.

Liverpool have found it difficult to score freely, but they have not been able to stop goals, as they have let in 28 goals in only 20 games.

The Reds looked set to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window, but saw the deal fall apart on transfer deadline day.

Young defender Giovanni Leoni, who joined from Parma, suffered a long-term injury, and versatile defender Joe Gomez is also injured.

Liverpool still hold an interest in Guehi, but the England defender has concrete interest from Manchester City now, and the Reds are also keeping their eyes on other targets.

The Premier League giants have been linked with Club Brugge’s highly-rated defender Ordonez, who is considered a top prospect for the future.

Club Years Independiente del Valle 2022 Club Brugge 2022- Joel Ordonez’s career history

The Belgian giants have set a price tag of around €50m for the Ecuador centre-back, with four years remaining on his current deal with the Blauw-Zwart.

Former Belgian Pro League boss Vanhaezebrouck believes that Ordonez is not yet ready for top-level European football, stressing that he still needs to learn.

The 61-year-old is of the view that Club Brugge should sell the 21-year-old right away if any club are ready to pay €49m to €50m for the highly-rated central defender.

“If Brugge can get €49m for Ordonez, they should sell him without hesitation”, Vanhaezebrouck said via Dutch outlet Voetbal Krant about the Reds target.

“No one in Belgium is worth that much.

“Ordonez isn’t ready for a club at this level yet.

“He needs guidance.“

Club Brugge extended Ordonez’s contract earlier this season to increase his valuation and he has played more than 100 games for the Belgian giants.

However, it has been suggested that even though Ordonez is on Liverpool’s list, he is not a winter target for the Reds.

Now it remains to be seen if Liverpool will look to make a move for him this month or if they will launch a bid for him next summer.