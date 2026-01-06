Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The race for Leeds United and West Ham United linked El Chadaille Bitshiabu is getting intense as French pair Lyon and Monaco are preparing offers for the RB Leipzig centre-back.

Newly promoted Leeds have looked promising in recent weeks, stringing together a good run under Daniel Farke, who has even been lauded for getting the side looking fitter.

Currently, the Whites are seven games unbeaten in the Premier League and one former Leeds star feels Farke’s men have a mentality edge over the teams below them.

Leeds are still expected to look to do business in this month’s window as they bid to add further depth to the squad, while West Ham also want to make signings.

The Hammers are in trouble in the Premier League and have already bolstered their attack with the arrivals of Pablo Felipe and Taty Castellanos.

Both sides have been widely linked with RB Leipzig’s highly-rated 20-year-old centre-back Bitshiabu, who is a France Under-20 international.

He is highly rated, but has struggled for regular game time at the German club.

Club Years Paris Saint-Germain 2021-2023 RB Leipzig 2023- El Chadaille Bitshiabu’s career history

The tall defender is very much a bench player for RB Leipzig boss Ole Werner, and several European clubs, including clubs from England and France, want the defender.

Leeds and West Ham face competition for the former Paris Saint-Germain star if they do go in for him this month.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Ligue 1 clubs Monaco and Lyon are now readying offers for Bitshiabu.

Bayer Leverkusen and manager-less Manchester United also have an interest in the 20-year-old, and could make a loan-to-buy offer for the ex-Paris Saint-Germain man.

Back in the summer window of 2023, Die Roten Bullen paid a hefty €15m to PSG for Bitshiabu, but he has not been able to cement himself as a regular starter.

He has 39 senior appearances for RB Leipzig to his name and could look to move on from the Bundesliga club in search of regular game time.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds and West Ham will look to make an offer for the 20-year-old amid other interest in him.