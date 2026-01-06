Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Out-on-loan Ipswich Town goalkeeper Arijanet Muric has emerged as a target for Serie A giants Juventus.

Muric began his career with Manchester City and made his debut in a EFL Cup fixture against Oxford United in the 2018/19 season.

After multiple loan spells, including at Nottingham Forest, Muric finally found a permanent home at Turf Moor with Burnley in 2022.

Muric shone for Burnley and earned himself a move to Ipswich Town, after their promotion from the Championship, in 2024.

Handed the No 1 shirt, Muric began the season as Ipswich’s starting shot-stopper, before a combination of form and injuries limited his appearances.

Muric made 19 appearances for the Tractor Boys before Alex Palmer, signed towards the end of the January window, took over as starting goalkeeper.

Ipswich were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, leaving Muric open to a move.

Muric subsequently moved to Italian Serie A side Sassuolo, after drawing the attention of Ligue 1 outfit Monaco, on a season-long loan, with Palmer firmly established as the No1.

At Sassuolo, newly promoted from Serie B, Muric has played every single minute since the second matchday.

The Kosovar goalkeeper has duly impressed in Italy and pulled off a remarkable eleven saves against a Cesc Fabregas-helmed Como side in November.

Unsurprisingly his performances have drawn attention, from fellow Serie A sides, who are now afforded a view of his talents from close quarters.

Serie A giants Juventus have joined the growing list of Muric’s admirers and are monitoring the Kosovo international, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.

Additionally, Juventus are also said to be interested in bringing back the centre-back Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo.

Palmer began the season for the Tractor Boys between the sticks, before an injury suffered against Charlton Athletic in October saw Christian Walton take over.

Walton has managed to maintain his spot in the eleven, and despite Palmer recovering from his injury, he has found himself on the bench, unable to usurp Walton.

Ipswich are in good form and have managed to close the gap between themselves in third, and Middlesbrough and Coventry City above them, with a realistic chance of bouncing back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

With Muric’s form and the interest he is drawing, the Tractor Boys have a good problem at hand; whether to retain his services for top division football next season, or to sell him to generate funds for additions elsewhere.