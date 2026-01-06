Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle captain Joe Edwards is of the view that former team-mate Morgan Whittaker now feels comfortable at Middlesbrough and could be the factor which takes Boro up to the Premier League.

Middlesbrough signed Whittaker from the Pilgrims last January, fending off late interest from Burnley in the process.

Whittaker scored 19 goals in the league in the 2023/24 season, earning a place in the EFL Championship Team of the Season; he was also named as Plymouth Argyle’s Player of the Season.

The 24-year old did not enjoy the same successes the next year and joined Middlesbrough mid-season in January 2025.

Whittaker struggled during his first few months at the Riverside, registering only one assist in 16 Championship games as the club failed to make the playoffs last season.

Things started brightly for Whittaker this campaign when Rob Edwards took over from Michael Carrick to spearhead a promotion push.

Manager Edwards however, left Boro to join Wolves in November 2025, despite being advised against it, with Swedish manager Kim Hellberg succeeding him at the Riverside.

Club Years Derby County 2019-2021 Swansea City 2021-2023 Lincoln City (loan) 2022 Plymouth Argyle (loan) 2022-2023 Middlesbrough 2025- Morgan Whittaker’s career history

Whittaker is enjoying his best form at Middlesbrough under Hellberg and has scored ten goals in the Championship season so far.

Joe Edwards, who played with Whittaker at Plymouth Argyle, has credited the former England youth international’s improved form to him finding a place at Middlesbrough and feeling love from their fans.

The Pilgrims captain stated that Whittaker’s ability is second to none, outlined by the fact that he scored goals in double figures for a struggling Plymouth side.

Joe Edwards believes that Whittaker could be the factor which takes Middlesbrough up to the Premier League.

“There is a change in him there which I think he can really be himself and that brings out the best of Morgs [Whittaker]”, Edwards said on EFL All Access (25:40).

“And we are seeing that this season, it was only a matter of time before he got his goal and I knew from that moment on he would go on to score a few more.

“I think that was his tenth goal this season which is a fantastic return already in January.

“His scoring record in the Championship was fantastic for us in a team that were up against it in the Championship, he scored double figure goals for us.

“The ability there for Morgs is second to none and it is about finding his place and he has now found his place at Middlesbrough.

“He feels comfortable and I am sure he feels the love from the fans now and that like I said brings out the best in him.

“He could be the factor which takes Middlesbrough up to the Premier League this year.”

Middlesbrough thrashed Southampton 4-0 in their last game, ending a four game winless run, and have reduced the gap to league leaders Coventry City to just six points.

Whittaker scored twice against the Saints and only Southampton’s Adam Armstrong has scored more goals in the Championship than him at the moment.

With Middlesbrough second in the Championship table after 20 games, it remains to be seen if Whittaker is able to propel the Yorkshire club up to Premier League after a nine year absence.